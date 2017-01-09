US Construction Spending falls in July - Wells Fargo

US Construction Spending falls in July - Wells FargoBy Matías Salord
Analysts from Wells Fargo, point out that US Construction spending dropped again in July after a collapse of 1.4% in June, worse that first reported. They see the trend slowing.
Key Quotes:
“Construction spending declined again, down 0.6 percent in July, and June’s decline was worse than first thought. While these data are volatile and subject to revision, it is notable that nearly every non-residential category declined in both months.”
“Public and private spending both declined in July, the second drop for private construction but it is still up 4.1 percent over the year. Public outlays are down 5.6 percent from last July.”
“Spending on private residential remains a bright spot in an otherwise lackluster report. Private residential rose 0.8 percent in July, its third consecutive monthly gain.”
“The trend in construction outlays is clearly slowing, as tends to happen this late in an economic cycle. The trend in residential spending is likely to remain robust on solid demand for housing”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.