US Construction Spending: Beyond revisions and volatility, up 4.7% y/y - Wells FargoBy Matías Salord
Total construction spending rose 0.5% percent in August, though July’s drop was worse than first reported, mentioned analysts from Wells Fargo. They highlighted that public spending was up slightly in August after considerable weakness in June and July.
Key Quotes:
“Construction spending was up 0.5 percent in August. Revisions brought more of June’s weakness to July. Beyond the month-to-month volatility and revisions, total construction is running 4.7 percent ahead of last year on a year-to-date basis.”
“Private construction is buoying total construction outlays as government continues to spend less on most construction categories. Public outlays are down 5.3 percent year-to-date."
“Private residential construction outlays were up 12.6 percent year-to-date through August. Both single- and multifamily units were up solidly. Construction spending data in coming months are likely to be very volatile due to hurricanes derailing projects and as rebuilding gets underway. Seasonal adjustment will likely exacerbate impacts during fall months. We expect residential construction to be a drag on GDP until maybe next spring.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.