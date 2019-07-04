US considers allowing China to import oil from Iran - Politico

Politico quoted three US officials and sources late-Wednesday, stating that the US Department of State is considering allowing China to import oil from Iran as payment for a Chinese company’s investment in an Iranian oilfield, as reported by oilprice.com.

Additional Details:

“The discussions revolve around giving China a waiver to import Iranian oil in exchange for investments that China’s Sinopec has made in an oilfield in Iran.

the U.S. is mulling over a kind of lenient treatment of Chinese imports of Iranian oil comes days after numerous media reports pointed to China already receiving Iranian oil cargoes despite the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil.”