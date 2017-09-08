US congresswoman confident Guam protected from N. Korea threat - RTRS

Following comments from the Governor of Guam, a Congresswoman for the US Pacific territory of Guam, Madeleine Z. Bordallo, came out on the wires, to calm markets over escalating North Korea missile threat.

Key Points via Reuters:

Bordallo was confident U.S. forces could protect it from the "deeply troubling" North Korean nuclear threat.

She called on President Donald Trump to show "steady leadership" and work with the international community to de-escalate tensions and stop North Korea advancing its weapons programme.

"Guam remains safe, and I am confident in the ability of U.S. defences to protect our island and allies in the region,” Bordallo noted.