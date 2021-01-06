US Congress activity in recess as Trump supporters enter Capitol Building

The United States Congress is under attack by supporters of Donald Trump.
The supporters stormed the building and forced the Senate into a recess in what is a violent end to Trump’s failed coup attempt.
The attacks followed the Democratic sweep in the Senate and just ahead of Congress voting to certify Joe Biden’s election as president which have now forced the U.S. Capitol complex to lockdown.
The National Guard has been called in and eyewitness video captured police repelling the attackers with batons, pepper spray, and tear gas, leaving smoke in the air and blood on the ground.
The incumbent US President Donald Trump has tweeted:
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Market implications
US stocks have been capped in recent trade, pulling back from the highs that were made when the 10-year US Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since March.
The Democratic control of the U.S. Senate following Georgia's runoff elections appeared more likely at the start of the day and fuelled the bid on Wall Street as investors snapped up financial and industrial stocks.
Protests of not, the market will continue to price in a Democrat-controlled Senate that is expected to lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending which will ultimately weigh on the greenback.
