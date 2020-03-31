US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: The drive for a normal life is the economy’s strongest ally

The Conference Board, a private non-profit business group, will release its March Consumer Confidence Index on Tuesday, March 31 at 14:00 GMT. Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, with the preview.

Key quotes

“The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index is expected to fall to 110.00 in March from 130.7 in February. The range of estimates in the Reuters survey, 87.4 to 122.0.”

“It is the period immediately following the shutdowns that will be crucial. Many small businesses will be on life-support and in need of cash flow. If people are permitted to resume their normal lives then the possibility for a rapid return is greatly enhanced.”

“In this Americans’ natural optimism may be more accurate than the economic gloom of the professionals. The drive for a normal life is probably the economy’s strongest ally.”