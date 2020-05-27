US Conference Board Consumer Confidence: Dollar risk premium subsides as market panic fades

Confidence edged higher in May after six-year low in second sign of consumer stability while New Home Sales ticked higher April, belying predictions for a collapse. Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, believes economy expectations are increasing, boosting consumers’ sentiment.
Read: CB Consumer Confidence Index recovers modestly to 86.6 in May
Key quotes
“The Conference Board reported its long-running confidence index edged higher to 86.6 in May from April’s 85.7 score.”
There were two other tentative signs that the bottom may be near. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index rose to -49.2 in May from its all-time low of -74 in April. New Home Sales in April, which had been projected to deepen the March 13.7% tumble at -21.7%, rose instead 0.6% to a 623,000 annual pace from the prior 619,000.
“The combination of optimistic news on several vaccines, the better than forecast US data, and the powerful equity rally prompted by the first two, helped to convince traders that the remaining pandemic risk premium in the US dollar is fast becoming an anachronism.”
“Unless there is a profound and unexpected revival in viral infection and fatality percentages and the market recovery from the pandemic panic is well underway.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retrats from highs amid HK tensions, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950 but off the highs as the safe-haven dollar is edging up amid tensions in Hong Kong. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak shortly amid efforts to present a recovery plan.
GBP/USD consolidating above 1.23 amid political scandal, Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, consolidating previous gains. Hopes for a Brexit deal are supporting the pound while the Cummings scandal is weighing on it. The dollar is attempting recovery.
Forex Today: Only a correction? Dollar trying to lick its wounds amid Sino-American tensions
The market mood remains upbeat yet the dollar is attempting to recover after a significant drop on Tuesday. Tensions between the world's largest economies is supporting the greenback while hopes for global recovery weigh on it.
Gold: Bounce from sub-4H 200-SMA has stalled
Gold's overnight drop below the 4-hour chart 200-candle simple moving average (SMA) was short-lived, possibly due to US-China tensions. Technical charts, however, indicate the bounce could be undone during the day ahead.
USD/JPY bounces off intraday low to regain 107.50 as risks dwindle
USD/JPY extends recovery from 107.37, still in the red for the second day. 50% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside, 21-day EMA offers nearby support. Sideways churn likely to continue amid mixed catalysts.