US ComSec Ross: Open to resuming talks on mega-trade deal with Europe - CNBC

US ComSec Ross: Open to resuming talks on mega-trade deal with Europe - CNBCBy Eren Sengezer
Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that he was open to continuing talks on a proposed trade pact with the European Union.
Key quotes (via CNBC):
- The EU is one of our largest trading partners, and any negotiations legally must be conducted at the EU level and not with individual nations
- Thus, it makes sense to continue TTIP negotiations and to work towards a solution that increases overall trade while reducing our trade deficit
- It's no mistake that, while we withdrew from TPP (The Trans-Pacific Partnership) we did not withdraw from TTIP (The Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership)