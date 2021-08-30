US completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war

Reuters mentions further, “Now in full control of the country, the Taliban must revive a war-shattered economy but without being able to count on the billions of dollars in foreign aid that flowed to the previous ruling elite and fed systemic corruption.”

“The operation came to an end before the Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden, who has drawn heavy criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for his handling of Afghanistan since the Taliban made rapid advances and took over Kabul earlier this month,” added Reuters.

Late Monday in the US, the White House confirms the complete withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan. Reuters covered the news while saying, “The United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Monday, after a chaotic evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies to close out US involvement there after 20 years of conflict”

