US: Compensation costs for civilian workers increased 0.7% in September

US: Compensation costs for civilian workers increased 0.7% in SeptemberBy Eren Sengezer
"Compensation costs for civilian workers increased 0.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, for the 3-month period ending in September 2017," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics wrote in its Employment Cost Index report today.
Key highlights:
- Wages and salaries (which make up about 70 percent of compensation costs) increased 0.7 percent.
- Benefits (which make up the remaining 30 percent of compensation) increased 0.8 percent.
- Hurricanes Harvey and Irma had minimal impact on data collection in the September 2017 reference period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.