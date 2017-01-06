US companies sign billions in deals with Vietnam - RTRS

US companies sign billions in deals with Vietnam - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with latest headlines, citing that “the US companies signed business deals with Vietnam worth over $8 billion on Wednesday, including power projects and jet engines from General Electric Co and diesel generator technology from Caterpillar, the Commerce Department said.”
Further, 13 deals were announced as Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with US President Donald Trump as part of a three-day, trade-focused trip to the United States.