US Commerce Secretary Ross: We are very far along in trade talks with China

The US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday said that the US has engaged in a long-overdue reassessment of trade relationship with China and has come very far along with phase one of the trade deal.
Ross added that the trade preference issue with Thailand has been blown out of proportions.
