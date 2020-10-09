The US Commerce Department will impose tariffs on $1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet goods affecting 18 countries, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

"We have made a preliminary determination that aluminum sheet products are being dumped in the US," Ross added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.35% on the day at 3,449 and the US Dollar ındex was down 0.26% on the day at 93.33.