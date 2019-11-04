US Commerce Sec. Ross reportedly meets with Chinese Premier Li – Ransquawk

Ransquawk is out with the breaking news, citing that the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met with the Chinese Premier Li on the sideline of the ASEAN Summit this Monday.

Nothing further is reported on their meeting so far, but the headline surely sends positive signals on the trade front, with markets already cheering Friday’s progressive trade talks between the US and Chinese trade negotiators.

USD/JPY is at session highs near 108.30, Treasury yields are higher almost 0.80% across the curve while S&P 500 futures are up 0.22%.