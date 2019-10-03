US Commerce Sec. Ross: Hope a trade deal with India will happen 'very soon'

The US Commerce Secretary Ross appeared on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making some comments on the US-India trade relationship.

India's trade concessions under a generalised system of preferences being negotiated.

There are 'disproportionate trade barriers' to American companies operating in India.

India one of the most protectionist countries.

Changes in Indian policy made expansion slower for Amazon, Walmart.

Explained to India position on 5G, our concern is security implications from Huawei.

India data policy: India could become more competitive if regulations were less, more transparent, consultative, predictable.

If we can solve GSP with India, that's a 'very good step' towards free trade.

'Don't agree' that India meets GSP eligibility criteria.

Hope a trade deal with India will happen 'very soon'.