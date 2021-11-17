US Commerce Sec Raimondo: China not living up to commitments in phase 1 deal

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that China is not living up to its commitments in the phase one trade deal.
This comes a day after a virtual call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, emphasizing their responsibility to the rest of the world to avoid conflict and enhance communication.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is at fresh six-week lows near 0.7260 amid renewed US-Sino concerns. The spot is down 0.41% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1300, fresh 16-month lows Premium
Amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board, EUR/USD accelerates its bearish momentum, breaching the 1.1300 level for the first time since July 2020. The US dollar extends gains in tandem with the Treasury yields. Eurozone inflation data awaited.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3400 on Brexit woes, UK inflation eyed Premium
Having poked one-week high the previous day, GBP/USD bears return during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the cable pair remains pressured at around 1.3420. The latest UK employment data underpinned bullish bias towards the Bank of England’s (BOE) next moves.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 amid firmer USD, yields Premium
Gold is keeping its range play intact above $1,850, with the upside attempts limited by the renewed uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The bright metal is licking its wounds after Tuesday's steep decline amid robust US data and increasing Fed's rate hike bets.
Shiba Inu price eyes 40% upswing as SHIB downtrend faces exhaustion
Shiba Inu price action is getting congested with each lower high, suggesting consolidation. If this development continues, SHIB will likely break out from the downtrend and result in an explosive upswing. A breakdown of the $0.0000360 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dollar dominance on strong retail sales, more gains ahead?
Investors bought U.S. dollars after retail sales rose for the third month in a row. The increase in demand was widely anticipated but the increase in overall spending along with spending ex autos beat expectations.