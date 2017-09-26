US Comm Sec Ross: US & China agree bilateral trade frictions should be resolved through negotiation

US Comm Sec Ross: US & China agree bilateral trade frictions should be resolved through negotiationBy Dhwani Mehta
The US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is out with a statement, following the trade talks with the Chinese official.
Key Headlines:
US and China both agree bilateral trade frictions should be resolved through negotiation
Chinese official continually stressed dialogue is preferable to unilateral action
Relayed US firms' concern at forced tech transfers, data localisation
US reiterated need for concrete deliverables, meaningful action on key issues
