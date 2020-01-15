US-China trade wars news: There will be additional tariff rollbacks in phase two of China trade deal

US-China phase one trade deal signing ceremony confirmed at 1630 GMT at the White House

Reuters is out with the latest headlines, confirming the timing of the US-China phase one trade deal signing ceremony that is scheduled at 11.30 AM local time (1630 GMT).

The ceremony will take place at the White House, Reuters adds. Read more...



Phase 1 Trade Deal Shifts Terrain of US-China Rivalry

The actual text of the agreement has been closely guarded. As an executive agreement, which does not require Congressional consent (e.g., NAFTA 2..0) the secrecy is allowed. The US has indicated that even after the deal is published, an annex that details the amounts of goods that China has agreed to purchase will remain confidential. Read more…

US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: There will be additional tariff rollbacks in phase two of China trade deal

China has agreed to put together very significant laws to follow through on its commitments and there will be additional tariff rollbacks in phase two of China trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered modestly from daily lows and was last down 1% on the day at 1.797%. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters. Read more...