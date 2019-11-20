US China Trade war news: China desires a deal but prepared for prolonged commerce spat

China wants a deal but is prepared for a prolonged trade war – Global Times
Hu Xijin, the Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, tweeted out last minutes: “Few Chinese believe that China and the US can reach a deal soon. Given the current poor China policy of the US, people tend to believe the significance of a trade deal, if reached, will be limited. China wants a deal but is prepared for the worst-case scenario, a prolonged trade war.” Read more…
WTI hits fresh three-week lows below $ 55 on US-China risks, EIA eyed
The US’ Hong Kong bill, however, aggravated the concerns over the likely US-China trade deal prospects and triggered a fresh spell of risk-aversion across the financial markets, with the European stocks nearly 0.80%-1% and Treasury yields losing 5bps or about 3% so far. In times of market unrest and panic, markets sell-off the risk asset such as oil to seek safety in the US dollar, gold etc. Read more...
Risk Off in Markets As Trade War Fears Pick Up [Video]
Markets are struggling on Wednesday as concerns about tensions between the world’s largest economies have triggered a risk-off mood. The latest spat relates to the Senate’s bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong. The US and China had already been at loggerheads over the removal of tariffs. See more...
