US-China trade war is bad, but we're doing well – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted out late-Thursday, responding to the US President Trump’s Wednesday’s tweet, in which he said that “I am the chosen one' to take on China”.

The tweet read: “The US has gone to great lengths to suppress China, but the damage actually caused is much less than what we were worried about. People who were fearful of the US no longer feel so. Trade war is bad, but we're doing well.”

The comments may have added to the risk-off trades seen in the US last session, but markets appear to have moved passed, with all eyes now set on the Jackson Hole Symposium and Fed Chair Powell’s speech.