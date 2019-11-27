US-China trade talks progressing smoothly – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts note that yesterday, US President Trump stated that the phase 1 negotiations were in the 'final throes' supporting the China message earlier in the session that consensus had been reached on properly solving relevant issues.

Key Quotes

“Recently, trade concerns have resurfaced on Congress passing a bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong but so far Trump has not given any signs of whether he plans to sign the bill. For now that is taken as good news as the two parties negotiate on the final key matters, which according to sources are intellectual property rights, Chinese purchases of agricultural goods and not least the rollback of existing tariffs.”