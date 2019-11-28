US-China trade talks, German CPI amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, any comments related to the US-China trade talks will remain in the spotlight on Thursday along with the preliminary German consumer inflation figures for November.

Key Quotes:

“There are no releases in the US due to Thanksgiving but keep an eye on any comments regarding the US-China trade negotiations , not least any signals on whether a US delegation will go to Beijing and possible retaliation measures from China following Trump's signing of the Hong Kong bill (see below). On the former, China has invited the top negotiators but some sources have indicated that the US team will only go if it sees a high chance of a deal.”

“Today will bring a string of interesting Swedish data. For more on Scandi see page 2. In the euro area, M3 and credit growth as well as the EU Commission's survey data will give more insight in the state of the economy. It is also time for preliminary inflation data out of Germany.”