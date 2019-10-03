ING analysts point out that after a breather of more than two months, Chinese and American trade representatives return to the negotiation table next week.
Key Quotes
“While President Trump sees a 'good chance' of a trade deal 'sooner than you think', the news of Chinese companies starting to purchase US agricultural goods this week with a waiver from retaliatory import tariff bodes well for the upcoming talks.”
“Even so, caution is warranted given the breakdown of earlier negotiations. President Trump’s on-and-off rhetoric against China’s trade practices and the US now considering limiting financial flows to China too means the risk of yet another negotiation round ending in vain still exists.”
“Aside from the trade developments, there is little on the Chinese calendar to drive markets after a week of pause in trading for the National Day holiday this week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising on USD weakness ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, extending its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is highly anticipated.
GBP/USD rises as PM Johnson shows flexibility on Brexit plan
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, some 0.5% higher. UK PM Johnson has opened the door to changes in his Brexit plans ahead of talks with the EU. He enjoys support in parliament for his current plan.
USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure
Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September. USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.
Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the key $1500 psychological mark, and consolidated the overnight goodish move up to weekly tops.
Can the global cryptocurrency industry auto-regulate and stay ahead of governments?
Self-regulation for cyber-punks? Cryptocurrencies may be taking another step in their maturing process. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles reports about a new initiative from the Delta Summit in Malta.