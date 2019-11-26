US-China trade talks amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that it is a fairly quiet day today on the data front, so focus set to remain on any news regarding the US-China trade talks.

Key Quotes

“ECB's Coeure speaks in Brussels and Fed's Brainard is set to talk tonight but we do not expect much news from these speeches.”

“Of economic data we have trade balance, new home sales and consumer confidence in the US. On the latter little suggests it should fall from its high level.”