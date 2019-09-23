US-China trade stories from the US Pres. Trump, Treasury Sec. Mnuchin

Not only the US President Donald Trump but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also cross the wires recently. Both of them tried taming market fears of another trade-war between the US and China after the delegation from the dragon nation returned hastily to home-land, without visiting the US farms.

Key quotes from the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

“The Chinese Vice Premier is coming to the US next week for talks.”

“The Chinese farm visit was delayed at our request.”

Key quotes from the US President Donald Trump

“We are doing well with China.”

“China has committed to buy a lot of US agricultural goods.”

FX implication

Such trade-positive comments usually have a doubt impact on the market sentiment amid doubts over the US-China trade relations ahead of the key talks. With this, the commodity-linked currencies can hold their recovery strength. However, initial hours of Asian opening restricts market reaction to the news.