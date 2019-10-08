US-China trade spat can be settled, in nobody’s interest for it to continue – Standard Chartered

Speaking in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, expressed his take on the ongoing US-China trade dispute.

Concerned about the reliability of supply chains in light of US-China trade war

The trade dispute between China and the US can be settled, in nobody’s interest for it to continue

Keen for issues in Hong Kong to be resolved peacefully, Hong Kong resilient as a financial hub.

China has an interest in maintaining Hong Kong as a gateway to China.

Strong dollar not a problem for emerging markets.

Pretty hopeful about global economy.