US-China trade deal: Don’t get carried away – ABN AMRO

In view of analysts at ABN AMRO, the ‘Phase One’ deal between US and China has reduced tail risks, but it won’t supercharge growth.
Key Quotes
“What came as a surprise were the commitments apparently made by China to import an additional $200bn in goods and services above 2017 levels (i.e. $386bn in total) over the next two years. Given the low base because of the recent fall in imports, this would necessitate a dramatic rise in annual imports from current levels by the end of 2021.”
“Official communication from China has so far been notably lacking in detail on the amounts imports from the US would rise by, and Chinese officials cautioned in a rare press conference last Friday that any increases ‘should be based on market principles and WTO rules’. This provides ample cover for any shortfall in import increases, and it would arguably be at the US’s discretion whether China will have done enough to fulfil its side of the bargain when the time comes.”
“Such parameters defining the deal means trade relations will remain fragile, and while a step in the right direction, we fear the deal could be torn up if President Trump finds himself dissatisfied with the progress made next year. As such, while the downside risks to growth are certainly lower than in a continued escalation environment, we think global business confidence will remain relatively subdued. This was underlined today by the renewed fall in manufacturing PMIs in the eurozone. Combined with continued relatively tight financial conditions in China (compared with the previous two cyclical upswings in 2010-11 and 2016-17), we continue to expect only a mild recovery in the industrial sector later next year, keeping growth below trend in the advanced economies.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the bearish momentum intact below 1.3200, as markets shrug off an uptick in UK wages alongside a steady unemployment rate. Resurfacing hard Brexit fears continue to hurt the sentiment around the pound.
EUR/USD challenges 1.1150 amid USD comeback
EUR/USD is seen making another attempt to regain the 200-DMA barrier at 1.1153, having reversed a brief dip to 1.1130 amid a solid US dollar comeback and upbeat Eurozone Trade Balance report.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold consolidates in a range around $1475
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.