US-China trade deal can be seen as a new start to explore each other's boundary of behavior and tolerance – Global Times

Responding to the Chinese Commerce Ministry’s statement confirming the invite from the US side for the US-China trade deal signing, the Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted out: “China and the US will sign phase one trade deal. This deal can be seen as a new start to explore each other's boundary of behavior and tolerance. China-US ties can no longer go back to the past. But if the two countries go to confrontation again, it will be idiocy of the mankind.”

Separately, Dow Jones news wires quotes people familiar with the matter, as saying that the Chinese Premier Liu He is said to lead a ten-member delegation, include the Chinese Commerce Minister, PBOC Governor, and the Vice Ministers of Finance, Agriculture and Information Technology to Washington, having received the invite from the US side for the phase one trade deal signing.

The sources added that the deal signing will be set for January 15th at 1600 GMT.