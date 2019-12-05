Danske Bank analysts suggest that the main factor driving markets is news on the US-China trade talks , which has caused rising volatility in markets over the past days due to conflicting signals from the US side.

Key Quotes

“Today's data highlight is the final Q3 GDP estimate from the euro area, which will provide more details on the sub-components of the national account. We look out for what drove the 0.2% q/q growth rate in Q3, as signs have increasingly indicated that the strong domestic demand seen so far has started to feel the pinch as well. US initial jobless claims are also on the calendar today.”

“Today at 08:40 CET, the Riksbank's Flodén is speaking on the economy and monetary policy. Per Jansson has sent a clear message (our interpretation) that he will vote for keeping rates unchanged in December. At the latest meeting, Flodén and Skingsley supported the forecast to raise rates in December. At the same time they said the data will decide. They will probably wait until after the inflation numbers next week before making up their minds, but Flodén's comments today could move the markets.”