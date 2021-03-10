US, China top diplomats discuss meeting in Alaska – SCMP

As the world’s two biggest economies look to stabilize their relations under Joe Biden’s presidency, top diplomats from the US and China are in talks to meet in Alaska, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Wednesday.

“The proposed meeting in Anchorage would include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported, citing a person briefed on the discussions. The talks could also include Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi,” the paper reported.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday, “The U.S. has a bigger responsibility to take the initiative in terms of taking action.”

Commenting on a potential US-China meeting, the Global Times Editor-In-Chief Hu Xijin tweeted out:

Market implications

If the report holds true, it could bode well for the riskier assets, including the aussie dollar, as both sides look to mend ties after they had sunk to their lowest level in decades under former President Donald Trump.

At the press time, AUD/USD drops 0.36% on the day, trading at 0.7883 while the S&P 500 futures lose 0.27% so far.