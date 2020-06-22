US-China relations improvement to help sentiment towards RMB in the near-term – HSBC

The official launch of China's central bank digital currency may be closer than ever but this event is unlikely to affect the RMB, according to economists at HSBC who believe the sentiment towards renminbi should get better regarding improved US-China relations.
Key quotes
“In April, there were media reports about the PBoC conducting trials on a digital currency in certain cities and a screenshot of the user interface of a beta version of a mobile app developed by one commercial bank was even leaked. We believe the official launch of 'e-RMB' is probably close.”
“Since 'e-RMB' seems to be currently only aimed at partially digitalising currency in circulation and considering China's present capital account restrictions, we believe a launch is unlikely to have much implications for the direction of the RMB exchange rate in the near-term. However, 'e-RMB' could facilitate RMB internationalisation and the diversification of the current USD-centric international monetary system in the long run.”
“One of the near-term key drivers for the RMB will remain the development of US-China relations. The meeting between US State Secretary Pompeo and Chinese official Yang Jiechi on 17 June is read by the market as a sign of a near-term improvement in the US-China relationship. The northbound Stock Connect registered inflows on 18 June, after a couple of days of outflows amid concerns over a COVID-19 second wave. This should also have helped sentiment towards the RMB in the near-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback
EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. Greenback is losing ground across the board, retracing some of the gains picked up on Friday. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.
GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400
The GBP/USD pair is down from a daily high of 1.2433, as early optimism fades away. European indexes remain in the red, although not far from their opening levels. Reopening hopes limit the dollar’s bullish potential.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over one-month tops. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal. The emergence of some fresh USD selling might help limit deeper losses. The commodity seems poised to retest multi-year tops, around $1765 level.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.