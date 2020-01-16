US-China phase one trade deal still carries three risks - FT

The latest editorial piece published by the Financial Times Thursday highlights the concerns that business have with the phase one trade deal signed by the US and China on Wednesday.
Key Quotes:
“Left billions of dollars of US tariffs on Chinese goods in place.
Doubts about whether the truce will stick.
A desire for US officials to complete the work by extracting further structural concessions from Beijing.
The risk of a new escalation in tariffs and tension in the near term - and possibly even until after the November 2020 presidential election - is lower.
There is still broad concern in corporate America that the truce is fragile and limited.
If the Trump administration believes that China is not living up to its commitments, it could quickly and unilaterally move to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, leading to a new escalation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to minor gains above 0.6900, focus shifts to US/China data
AUD/USD eases from daily highs of 0.6919 and hovers just ahead of the 0.69 handle amid US-China trade deal optimism. However, the technical set favors the bears after the spot flashed a bearish candlestick formation, Doji, on the daily chart on Wednesday. Focus shifts to the US and Chinese macro data.
USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday.
China Fourth Quarter GDP Preview: Q4 is an afterthought
Gross domestic product in the fourth quarter is predicted to be unchanged at 6% year on year. It is also projected to be unchanged on the quarter at 1.5%. The range of estimates in the Reuters survey is from 5.8% to 6.3%.
WTI bounces back beyond $58.00 following upbeat stockpiles, mixed headlines
WTI stays mildly bid while taking the rounds to $58.25 during the early Thursday. The black gold recently recovered after the weekly report from the US and the US-China phase-deal signing in ceremony. Though, mixed trade/political news limit the oil benchmark’s upside.
GBP/USD pops and drops at key confluence resistance area in 1.3050s
GBP/USD has popped to the upside in early Asia, momentarily breaking the consolidation above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sep-Nov lows and highs and marking fresh territories in the 1.30 handle.