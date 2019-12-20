US-China phase one deal softens trade risks, but tech dispute remains - CNBC

A news from CNBC is doing the rounds that state "Markets may have “priced in” the de-escalation of the US/China trade war as the phase one deal looks set to soften risks related to global growth, but one unpredictable factor remains: technological restrictions the U.S. may impose on China going forward."

That’s according to S&P Global Ratings’ APAC chief economist Shaun Roache, who suggested that whichever wins in technology will also dominate the world.

“I think we may see some moves by the U.S. towards non-tariff measures next year, particularly in the technology sector and that’s going to create more uncertainty, more concern again as we go through 2020,” he said.