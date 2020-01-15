Analysts at TD Securities suggest that the US and China will finally formalize the trade deal agreed upon around a month earlier today and will be the key event for the markets.
“Details have yet to emerge, the US suspended tariffs on $160bn of imports from China and halved the Sep 19 tariffs. China for its part will ramp up its purchases of US goods and implement some "structural" changes. The signing will take place in Washington, with a high level delegation from China attending. As we previously highlighted, there is still a lot of uncertainty over any further progress on a "Phase 2" deal.”
