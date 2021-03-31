US: Chicago PMI jumps to 66.3 in March vs. 60.7 expected

- Chicago PMI rose sharply to 66.3 in March.
- US Dollar Index is edging lower toward 93.00.
The data published by the ISM-Chicago showed on Wednesday that the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in March improved sharply to 66.3 in March from 59.5 in February. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 60.7.
Market reaction
The greenback continues to weaken against its major rivals during the American trading hours. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 93.11.
