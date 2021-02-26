US: Chicago PMI declines to 59.5 in February vs. 61.1 expected

Chicago PMI falls more than expected in January.

US Dollar Index holds in the positive territory above 90.50.

The data published by the ISM-Chicago showed on Friday that the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in February dropped to 59.5 from 63.8 in January. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 61.1 and showed that the economic activity continued to expand at a softer pace.

Market reaction

This data doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.45% on a daily basis at 90.54.