US: Chicago PMI and pending home sales in the limelight - Nomura

US: Chicago PMI and pending home sales in the limelight - NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Nomura suggest that Chicago PMI and pending home sales are going to be the key economic releases for today’s US session.
Key Quotes
“Reflecting a recent uptick in relevant sentiment indices, we expect the Chicago PMI to increase 2.1pp to 61.0 in August, indicating a slight improvement in business sentiment. Relevant components of the Philly Fed index in August showed a strong rebound while the Empire State manufacturing survey exhibited a similar pattern. Incoming economic data suggest an economy continuing to grow above trend. Further, with businesses hearing more about tax reform and less about the recent healthcare debacle in Congress, we expect business sentiment to remain elevated in August.”
“Pending home sales: With the housing market continuing to experience a supply shortage, July could report weak pending home sales. The outlook for a recovery in housing inventory looks bleak as home buyers continue to grapple with a dearth of available units. Despite strong fundamentals for housing demand, including steady income and job growth, prices outpacing income growth could reduce affordability, putting more downward pressure on pending sales.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.