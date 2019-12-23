US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index improved to 0.56 in November vs. -0.09 expected

Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose more than expected in November.

US Dollar Index stays in upper half of daily range after data.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index rose to 0.56 in November from -0.76 in October to reveal a rebound in the economic activity and came in better than the market expectation of -0.09.

"All four broad categories of indicators that make up the index increased from October, and two of the four categories made positive contributions to the index in November," the publication read. "The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved up to –0.25 in November from –0.35 in October."

The US Dollar Index, which advanced to a fresh 17-day high of 97.82 earlier in the day, was last seen adding 0.08% on the day at 97.76.