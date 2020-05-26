US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to -16.74 in April from -4.97 in March

Economic growth in the US fell substantially in April.

US Dollar Index recovers modestly, stays deep in negative territory.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index (CFNAI) in April fell to -16.74 in April to reveal a sharp contraction in the economic activity. This reading followed March's print of -4.97.

"The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, decreased to -7.22 in April from -1.69 in March," Chicago Fed said in its publication. "Following a period of economic expansion, an increasing likelihood of a recession has historically been associated with a CFNAI-MA3 value below -0.70."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly higher after this data and was last seen down 0.68% on the day at 99.13.