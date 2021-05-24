US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index drops to 0.24 in April from 1.71

Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined modestly in April.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.00.

The data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago showed on Monday that the National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined to 0.24 in April from 1.71 in March.

"The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, moved down to +0.22 in April from +0.32 in March," the publication further read. "Twenty-four indicators improved from March to April, while 60 indicators deteriorated and one was unchanged. Of the indicators that improved, ten made negative contributions."

Market reaction

This report was largely ignored by market participants and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.15% on a daily basis at 89.90.