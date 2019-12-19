US Chamber of Commerce: Tariffs, trade tensions worry Fortune 500 CEOs

A study conducted by the US Chamber of Commerce showed on Thursday, Tariffs or trade tensions and their impact on business performance remain a huge concern for nearly half of Fortune 500 companies.
Key Findings:
“The concerns were referenced 1,150 times during 188 of the 437 calls discussing quarterly financial results recorded from late August to late November.
The highest level of concern was voiced by the retail sector, which has been hit hard by tariffs over the last 17 months, followed by manufacturing firms, and transportation and logistics companies.
The group, which represents over 3 million U.S. companies, said its findings tracked with results seen in the previous quarter, underscoring ongoing deep concerns about current and potential trade conflicts.
It said data showed 40% of construction contractors believed steel and aluminum tariffs will have a major impact on their business, while small manufacturers were more pessimistic about the national economy.
Companies have responded to tariffs by absorbing the higher costs themselves, passing them onto customers or a combination of both.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY unfazed around 109.60 on BOJ's staus-quo
USD/JPY keeps its range around 109.60 region, as the JPY bulls remain unimpressed by the BOJ's status-quo on its monetary policy. Meanwhile, markets also weigh in the news that the US House of Representatives impeached US President Trump.
AUD/USD consolidates Australian jobs led rally to 0.6880
The bid tone around the Australian dollar strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD higher from 0.6857 to 0.6880 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an above-forecast jobs number for November.
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview: Back to Brexit
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England will issue its interest rate decision at noon GMT, 7:00 EST on Thursday, December 19th. BOE expected to hold rates steady in year-end meeting. Brexit turmoil hits pound despite Tory victory.
Gold little changed below $ 1480 on Trump's impeachment
Gold keeps its range below $ 1480, as the bulls failed to benefit from the latest headlines that cited the House of Representatives impeached US President Trump for abuse of power. Markets also digest Trump's latest comments on trade deal.
GBP/USD: 21-DMA questions break of multi-month-old trendline
GBP/USD holds on to its recovery from 21-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) while taking the bids to 1.3080 during early Thursday. That said, the pair dropped below the 10-week-old rising trend line the previous day.