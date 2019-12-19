US Chamber of Commerce: Tariffs, trade tensions worry Fortune 500 CEOs

A study conducted by the US Chamber of Commerce showed on Thursday, Tariffs or trade tensions and their impact on business performance remain a huge concern for nearly half of Fortune 500 companies.

Key Findings:

“The concerns were referenced 1,150 times during 188 of the 437 calls discussing quarterly financial results recorded from late August to late November.

The highest level of concern was voiced by the retail sector, which has been hit hard by tariffs over the last 17 months, followed by manufacturing firms, and transportation and logistics companies.

The group, which represents over 3 million U.S. companies, said its findings tracked with results seen in the previous quarter, underscoring ongoing deep concerns about current and potential trade conflicts.

It said data showed 40% of construction contractors believed steel and aluminum tariffs will have a major impact on their business, while small manufacturers were more pessimistic about the national economy.

Companies have responded to tariffs by absorbing the higher costs themselves, passing them onto customers or a combination of both.”