US Chamber of Commerce Official: Possibility of a currency pact in trade talks in exchange for delay in tariff hikes

An official from the US Chamber of Commerce was on the wires last minutes, noting that there is a possibility of a currency agreement in the US-China trade talks in exchange for delay in tariff hikes, per Reuters.

Trump administration understands the negative consequences of an escalation in US-China trade agreement, the official added.

The official added: "China understands that waiting until the end of Trump's term as president is not an option in trade talks".

Some minutes ago, US President Trump tweeted out that “China wants to make a deal, but do I?” His comments came as the US-China trade talks restarted in Washington last hour.

The market mood remains elevated amid increased trade deal hopes, with a currency pact most likely outcome, as widely expected by the industry experts and trade observers.