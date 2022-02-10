US Chamber of Commerce: New China tariff probe among options considered by President Biden

The US President Joe Biden’s administration is contemplating a new China tariff investigation if current talks fail to persuade Beijing to follow through on its promised purchases of American goods, energy and services, Reuters reported, citing officials from the largest US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s business lobbying group.
Myron Brilliant, the Chamber’s head of international affairs, said: “The administration also may work more closely with Europe and other US allies to present a united front to Beijing in demanding a more level playing field for international firms.”
