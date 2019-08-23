US Chamber of Commerce: Don't want to see further deterioration of US-China relations

Responding to the latest developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict, the US Chamber of Commerce in a statement said that continued, constructive engagement was the right way forward.
"Time is of the essence. We do not want to see a further deterioration of US-China relation," the statement read.
"We urge the administration and the government of China to return to the negotiating table to complete an agreement that addresses concerns over technology transfer practices, intellectual property enforcement, market access, and the globally damaging impact of Chinese domestic subsidies."
Meanwhile, US Treasury bond yields continue to edge lower in the session. As of writing, the 10-year reference was down 5.07% on the day at 1.528%.
