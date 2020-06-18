US Chamber of Commerce calls for China to accelerate purchases of US goods and services – Reuters

The US Chamber of Commerce urged Beijing to ramp up the purchases of US goods and services in the phase-one trade deal, Reuters reported on Thursday.

"Implementation is critical. COVID-19 has unquestionably slowed progress for both governments, and it will be critical for the pace of implementation of purchases to accelerate markedly," the statement that was published after a virtual meeting of top US and Chinese business leaders read.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.13% on a daily basis.