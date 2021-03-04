US: Challenger Job Cuts drop to 34,531 in February from 79,552 in January

US Challenger Job Cuts fell sharply in February.

US Dollar Index clings to gains above 91.10 after the data.

Planned job cuts in the US-based employers dropped to 34,531 in February from 79,552 in January, Challenger Gray & Christmas announced in its latest Job Cut Report on Thursday.

"Last month’s total is 39% lower than the 56,660 cuts announced in the same month last year," the publication further read. "Through February, employers have announced 114,083 job cuts, 8% lower than the 124,395 announced through the first two months of 2020."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen gaining 0.25% on a daily basis at 91.18.