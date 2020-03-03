US CDC reports 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 4 more deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US.

The total death toll stands at six, with four more deaths confirmed.

Market reaction

The risk-off trades have gathered momentum on the above headlines, with the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshing record lows near 1.026% while S&P 500 futures accelerate declines by over 1%.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY stalled its recovery mode near the 107.30 region.