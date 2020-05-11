US CDC reports 23,792 new coronavirus cases as of yesterday; total now 1,324,488 cases vs 1,300,696 in previous report on May 10.

Key notes

Reports 985 new deaths due to coronavirus as of yesterday; total now 79,756 deaths vs 78,771 in the previous report on May 10th.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was crossing the wires in recent trade and when asked about positive coronavirus test by Pence aide, he said white house system did not break down. Trump says pence was tested Sunday and Monday and tested negative. The president also said that all states should be testing in nursing homes if they have the capacity. Trump is not aware of any other white house staffers who are positive for the coronavirus.