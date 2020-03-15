US CDC recommends cancelling all large in-person events

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends canceling all large in-person events, including conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting event and weddings, with 50+ people anywhere in the US for the next eight weeks.

CDC also recommends no gatherings of any size without social distancing, hand hygiene and protecting vulnerable people in the population.

This comes after US President Trump announced coronavirus as a national emergency while the number of coronavirus cases in the US topped 3,000 on Sunday.

Market reaction

The sentiment has soured once again starting out the week this Monday, as another surprise Fed rate cut to zero has stoked panic situation instead of calming the nerves amid growing coronavirus risks worldwide.

The US equity futures hit the lower circuit, as the US dollar tumbled sharply across the board with Treasury yields. The US 10-year Treasury yields are down nearly 30% below 0.7%