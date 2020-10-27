US: CB Consumer Confidence Index edges lower from 101.3 to 100.9 in October

CB Consumer Confidence Index fell modestly in October.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00.

Consumer confidence in the US weakened sharply in October with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index edging lower to 100.9 from 101.3 (revised from 101.8) in September. This reading came in worse than Reuters' estimate of 102.

Further details of the publication showed that the Consumer Present Situation Index climbed to 104.6 from 98.9, the Consumer Expectations Index declined to 98.4 from 102.9. Finally, the 1-year Consumer Inflation Rate Expectations ticked down to 5.6% from 5.7%.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the USD's market valuation. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.23% on the day at 92.86.